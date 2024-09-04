Megan Thee Stallion Has No Idea What the Beef Is Between Her and Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about her rumored beef with Nicki Minaj.

In her cover story for Billboard, Megan shared that she does not know what the problem is between the two of them.

"I still to this day don’t know what the problem is. I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is," she told the outlet.

Megan went on to reveal to the outlet that she is not worried about the alleged bars that have been directed at her in songs.

"I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing. If people feel like I’m somebody to aim at, then I must be pretty high up if you’re reaching up at me. I must be some kind of competition. That makes me feel good. That makes me feel like I could rap because if I wasn’t the s--t, y’all wouldn’t be worried about me," she shared.

Megan and Minaj's beef reportedly reached a fever pitch earlier this year when Megan dropped her No. 1 single, "Hiss," which had a line that some of Minaj's fans felt was directed at her.

"These h--s don’t be mad at Megan / These h--s mad at Megan’s Law," Megan said on the song.

The line referenced the law enacted in the '90s that requires law enforcement to reveal information regarding sex offenders. However, some of Minaj's fans took this as a dig at the rapper whose husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender.

Minaj went on to release her own reported jab at Megan with her song "Big Foot," where she allegedly made reference to Megan's foot getting shot by Tory Lanez.

"Bad b---h she like six foot / I call her big foot / The b---h fell off / I said get up on your good foot," Minaj said on the song.

Minaj and Megan were once collaborators and worked on the song "Hot Girl Summer" together from 2019.

Neither Minaj, nor Megan have directly said if their respective songs are about the other person.