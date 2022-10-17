Morgan Wallen’s New Song ‘Tennessee Fan’ Sure Does Seem Like a Response to Megan Moroney’s ‘Tennessee Orange’

Could controversial country singer Morgan Wallen's new song "Tennessee Fan" be a response to rumored girlfriend Megan Moroney's "Tennessee Orange?"

After Moroney released her viral country hit on Sept. 2, fans speculated that the song could be about Wallen.

Furthering the theories, Moroney and Wallen interacted in a series of comments on Instagram that seemingly alluded to a possible relationship.

Wallen even commented "GBO [Go Big Orange]" on Moroney's post about her song, to which she replied with a blushing emoji.

Now, Wallen posted a snippet of "Tennessee Fan" to his Instagram on Oct. 16, reigniting the relationship theories.

He used the song to celebrate the University of Tennessee's football win over the University of Alabama, which broke a 15-game losing streak.

The song tells a love story between a girl from Alabama and a boy from Tennessee, with lyrics like "We went to the bar right after / Met a girl with a houndstooth print of her chapter on her shirt / And it turned into talkin' all night / She came back with me cross the Vol state line."

Moroney, who is from Georgia, sang "In Georgia they'd call it a sin" on her song in reference to "wearing Tennessee orange for him" representing the University of Tennessee Volunteers.

Wallen addresses the rivalry in his song similarly, singing, "She was raised 'Roll Tide' till the day she die / But ever since that night she's been a Tennessee fan."

"Guess the joke's on Alabama 'cause they lost big this time," Wallen sings.

And while Wallen's song is about a girl from Alabama, it's well-known that the Georgia Bulldogs are another rival of Tennessee.

One Instagram commenter also noted that Wallen's song mentions the Delta Gamma sorority, and Moroney was part of the Kappa Delta sorority.

While the two could very well just be friends playing into the rumors via social media, the two songs are ironically timed.

Regardless of whether or not the song is actually a response to Moroney's song, fans agreed that it was the "perfect song for the occasion."