What Is ‘No Kings Day’? President Trump’s Birthday Sparks Nationwide Protests

No Kings Day is more than just a protest: It's a movement rejecting President Donald Trump's administration.

From big cities to small towns, from courthouses to communities, many will gather this upcoming weekend to speak out against the Trump administration.

Find out all you need to know about No Kings Day, below.

What Is No Kings Day?

No Kings Day is the name of a nationwide series of protests organized to speak out against Trump's presidency.

The protests seek to call out the authoritarian actions of President Donald Trump in the name of American democracy.

The protests were started by the 50501 Movement and will consist of everyday Americans.

Why Are People Protesting on Trump's Birthday?

The No Kings Day protests have been organized to reject billionaire-first politics as well as the militarization of the country’s democracy.

Organizers for the event intent to counter the Army's 250th anniversary as well as Trump's birthday to send a message against fascism.

Where and When Will the No Kings Day Protests Happen?

The protests will take place on Saturday, June 14, at more than 2,000 locations across the nation.

Some are set to take place in small towns while others are planned for big cities such as New York and Detroit.

No Kings is also planning a flagship rally in Philadelphia.

Other countries around the world will also host rallies in cities such as Paris and London among others.

See a complete list of protest locations here.

How Many People Are Expected to Protest on No Kings Day?

According to Associated Press, No Kings Day is set to become the largest single-day mobilization since Trump took office for the second time in January 2025.

The outlet reports millions of people are expected to take part in the protests nationwide.