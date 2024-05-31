Late Pee-Wee Herman Actor’s Unique Home With Cat Patio Available for $5M
Paul Reubens, the late actor who famously portrayed Pee-Wee Herman, apparently knew how to take care of a house.
An absolutely stunning California home Realtor.com says Reubens purchased for just $415,000 in 1985 has landed on the market for $5.1 million.
Reubens' Pee-Wee Herman character had a unique personality on both TV and on the big screen. The same could be said about his home.
The Los Feliz property is designed in a way that captures the past while also looking toward the present. Inside, there is vintage wallpaper. Windows looking out give 360-degree views of Los Angeles and the nearby canyons.
Oh, and there is also an area described in the listing on Zillow as an "enclosed aviary or cat patio" that is right outside one of the bathrooms.
Reubens died July 30, 2023 after battling cancer. Here is an inside look at the one-of-a-kind place he called since 1985.
