Rick Harrison is recovering after doctors discovered he needed emergency bypass surgery during what was expected to be a simple procedure.

The Pawn Stars star, 61, initially went to the hospital for a routine procedure before doctors determined that he needed bypass surgery, a spokesperson for the Harrison family told Page Six.

His representative said Rick is “resting comfortably” as he recovers and is grateful for the care he's receiving from his doctors and hospital staff.

Recovering With His Family By His Side

Rick's wife, Agripina “Angie” Polushkin, and his children have been by his side as he recovers.

READ MORE: Roseanne Barr Was Told Her Heart Is ‘Damaged’ — and She Wants Nothing to Do With Surgery

Rick shares son Corey, 43, with his first wife, Kim, and son Jake, 23, with his second wife, Tracy.

Corey made headlines earlier this year after breaking 11 ribs in a motorcycle crash in Tulum, Mexico, in January. His friend Aron Chambers later revealed that Corey also suffered a concussion, internal bleeding and a punctured lung in the wreck.

Bryan Steffy, Getty Images Bryan Steffy, Getty Images

Rick's son Adam, whom he shared with Kim, died at age 39 in January 2024 from an apparent overdose. A representative later confirmed that Adam died from a fentanyl overdose.

What's Next for 'Pawn Stars'?

Pawn Stars debuted on the History Channel in 2009 and went on hiatus in 2025 after 23 seasons.

READ MORE: Max George of the Wanted Leaves Hospital After Emergency Surgery

The series is expected to return in 2027, but without Corey Harrison, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Rick Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell are expected to remain with the show.