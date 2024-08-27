Stacy London and Clinton Kelly’s New Fashion Reality Show Is the Exact Opposite of Infamous ‘What Not to Wear’

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are teaming up for a new show.

The former What Not to Wear team is coming back for a new reality show that is set to debut on Amazon Prime. Variety reports that the new show is set to be titled Wear Whatever the F You Want and has already been picked up for eight episodes by Prime.

"The world has changed a lot since the run of ‘What Not to Wear,’ and, thankfully, so have we. These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society’s norms—because there are no more norms!" Kelly and London said in a statement about the show.

"However, style is still an important form of communication, and we’re excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It’s time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it," the statement continued.

According to Variety, the new show is a show that focuses on style transformation.

"Over the course of a couple of days, Clinton and Kelly will empower each client to live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth in the journey of a lifetime," the official description for the show reads.

Both Kelly and London are set to serve as executive producers of the show.

Previously, the pair was famous for their TLC show What Not to Wear. The show aired for 10 seasons and wrapped in 2013. It focused on transforming both men and women's sense of fashion. However, London and Kelly had a public falling out following the show. However, they have since made amends and, in 2023, embarked on the Stacy & Clinton Show tour.