Taylor Swift Fans File Second Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster After Eras Tour Controversy

Taylor Swift fans continue to have "bad blood" with Ticketmaster and are now launching a second lawsuit against the company.

Per Rolling Stone, the federal class action lawsuit filed on Dec. 20 claims that Ticketmaster "intentionally and purposefully misled millions of fans into believing it would prevent bots and scalpers from participating in the presale."

The lawsuit went on to claim that fans weren't able to purchase tickets though the presale due to the large amounts of traffic to the site, including bots.

According to Pitchfork, two dozen-plus Swfties alleged that Ticketmaster and Live Nation participated in fraud and price-fixing in addition to "intentional misrepresentation."

The new lawsuit arrives after chaos erupted during the presale for Swift's Eras Tour that the Ticketmaster simply referred to as "extraordinarily high demands on ticket systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory."

Because of the large traffic and the events that ensued, Ticketmaster went on to cancel the general sale for tickets to the tour.

However, all of the controversy around the tickets ultimately led to the United Sates Justice Department to launch an investigation into the incident, specially into Live Nation Entertainment.

Ticketmaster has since gone on to share that they will sell the remaining 170,000 tickets to the Eras Tour, with priority going to those who purchased tickets to Swift's since-canceled Lover Festival.

The Eras tour is Swift's first tour since 2018's Reputation Tour. As of reporting, the Eras Tour has already grossed $554 million just from pre-sales alone. However, that number could be closer to $620 million after it is all said and done.

As a result of the massive sales, Swift could see herself elevated to billionaire status.