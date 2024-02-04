Taylor Swift Drops New Album Bombshell During Grammys Acceptance Speech, Internet Explodes

Taylor Swift surprise-announced a brand new album during the 2024 Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 4) and fans couldn't contain themselves online.

Swift casually announced the upcoming release of her new original album, The Tortured Poets Department, while accepting the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2022 record Midnights.

The win marked Swift's 13th Grammy win as of publishing.

After Swift announced the album live during the Grammys telecast from Los Angeles, she immediately dropped the album cover on her social media.

The Tortured Poets Department is out April 19.

See the official album cover for Taylor Swift's The Dead Poets Department, below:

A graphic note released alongside the album art reads:

And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick, of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink

It's likely the message includes lyrics from the upcoming album.

The end of the letter is signed off with the message:

All’s fair in love and poetry…

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.

Naturally, Swifties, including West Side Story actress and singer Rachel Zegler, went wild on social media following the big album announcement.

See some reactions below:

Ahead of the awards ceremony, eagle-eyed Swifties were first to notice that people in Swift's inner circle had changed their profile pictures to black-and-white images, while Swift had similarly overhauled her social media profile photos.

The pop star's website also seemingly "crashed" ahead of the Grammys, with Swift's official website turning all black sans a bizarre error message that sparked all kinds of theories among fans.

Clearly, they had the right idea with a big announcement coming just hours later.