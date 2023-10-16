Travis Kelce Once Said He’d ‘Marry’ Katy Perry Over Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may be in the midst of their own thrilling love story now, but the NFL champ apparently had his eyes set on another pop star in the past.

In 2016, during an interview with AfterBuzz TV to promoting his E! series Catching Kelce, Kelce chose to "marry" Katy Perry over Swift while playing the game "Kiss, Marry Kill," which is a PG version of the game "F--k, Marry, Kill."

The options for "Kiss, Marry, Kill" were Swift, Perry and Ariana Grande.

"I don't want to kill any of them," Kelce shared before answering.

"Ariana is kill, unfortunately. I love you, but you're gone," he continued.

"Taylor Swift would be the kiss. And then Katy Perry would be the marry," Kelce finally answered.

Watch below:

Ironically, the "I Kissed a Girl" singer is supportive of Kelce and Swift's high-profile new romance.

When Vogue's Instagram account shared some cute photos of Kelce and Swift holding hands in New York City this past weekend, Perry commented, "I ship."

Over the weekend, Kelce and Swift were spotted together at the Saturday Night Live after party following Swift's SNL appearance to introduce her friend Ice Spice, who was the musical guest for Saturday's (Oct. 14) episode.

A source told Page Six that Kelce and Swift were spotted "talking and kissing" during the party.

"They do seem in love. She seemed really excited around him, and giddy and happy like a schoolgirl," the source added.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Breakup Song Goes Viral Thanks to AI

Swift and Kelce were first linked last month when the pop star was spotted chatting it up with Kelce's mom, Donna, in the VIP box at a Chiefs' game on Sept. 24.

Donna seemingly approved of her son's relationship with Swift when she re-posted a video of her and Swift hugging, with the caption, "Travis Kelce's biggest fans."