BTS Just Proved No One Dominates the Charts Like They Do

BTS has reached a milestone no other K-pop group has before, setting the record for the longest-charting albums.

According to Forbes, the group — which consists of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — owns five of 15 available spots on the Billboard’s World Albums chart and their album Love Yourself: Tear has now spent 80 nonconsecutive weeks on the charts following its release in May 2018.

Other BTS titles currently taking up space on the World Albums chart include Love Yourself: Answer (No. 1), Map of the Soul: Persona (No. 2), BTS World (No. 8) and You Never Walk Alone (No. 10).

This means that not only is BTS selling more albums than any other K-pop group before them, but they're setting new longevity records, too. The outlet also reports "BTS is responsible for all five of the longest-charting K-pop titles on the World Albums tally, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon."

It's rare to see an album spend a year on any charts, so this is a huge feat for BTS, who is gearing up to drop a new album next month. The band could also very well be on their way to breaking their very own record if Map of the Soul: 7 charts — and we all know the album is going to be a wild success just like the rest.

Ahead of their 2020 Grammy Awards performance, RM teased fans about what to expect.

"We just released 'Black Swan,' our first single for the upcoming album. We release our album in February. It's going to be harder, it's going to be whatever you're expecting it is — it's going to be better and harder," he shared. "It's the hardest we can go. We're always personal and frank in our messages and tracks."

BTS will also be headed on tour in 2020. You can buy tickets and get more information here.

Map of the Soul: 7 drops Friday, February 21.