Ethan Slater’s Wife Lilly Jay Slams Ariana Grande as ‘Not a Girl’s Girl’ Amid Divorce Report

Ethan Slater's wife Lilly Jay has broken her silence regarding her estranged husband's rumored romance with co-star Ariana Grande.

In a statement to Page Six, Jay slammed the pop star as "not a girl’s girl."

"[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage," Jay told the publication, adding that the real "story" is what's going on between "her [Grande] and Dalton [Gomez]."

Jay also shared that she is busy focusing on being "a good mom" right now.

Meanwhile, sources told Page Six that Jay has been "calling every news outlet to get this story out," but has been acting differently toward Slater behind-the-scenes.

"She’s telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child," the source shared.

Jay and Slater welcomed a baby in 2022.

"She’s rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong. Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child," the source claimed.

Jay's statement comes one day after Slater reportedly filed for divorce from his wife. The estranged couple, who were high-school sweethearts, had been together for 10 years. They got married 2018.

Rumors are swirling that Grande and Slater, who met on the set of the Wicked movie, are in a relationship.

Grande reportedly separated from her husband Dalton Gomez earlier this year. However, a source told People that Grande is still supportive of her ex.

"Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan," the source claimed.