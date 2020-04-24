60 Most Memorable Met Gala Fashion Moments of All Time
Year after year, the annual Met Gala, formerly known as the Costume Institute Gala, is known for showcasing some of the most out-of-this-world fashion looks on its celebrity attendees. The Met Gala was founded in 1948 and acts as a fundraiser for their annual exhibit.
Founded in 1948 and acting as a fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit in New York City, the Met Gala is one of the biggest events in fashion and entertainment.
Featuring a spectacular theme each year, high-profile attendees are expected to dress within the theme of that year's exhibit, making for some of the most memorable fashion moments of all time — whether totally off-the-rails wacky, like Kim Kardashian's much-maligned "sofa" dress, or stunningly gorgeous, like Rihanna's... Well, any Rihanna look, really.
See some of the most memorable Met Gala outfits ever, below.