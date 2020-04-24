Year after year, the annual Met Gala, formerly known as the Costume Institute Gala, is known for showcasing some of the most out-of-this-world fashion looks on its celebrity attendees. The Met Gala was founded in 1948 and acts as a fundraiser for their annual exhibit.

Featuring a spectacular theme each year, high-profile attendees are expected to dress within the theme of that year's exhibit, making for some of the most memorable fashion moments of all time — whether totally off-the-rails wacky, like Kim Kardashian's much-maligned "sofa" dress, or stunningly gorgeous, like Rihanna's... Well, any Rihanna look, really.

See some of the most memorable Met Gala outfits ever, below.